The ScandAsia September magazine is out

The September edition of ScandAsia is out and has been sent to the subscribers of the “real” magazine. Meanwhile, the electronic edition has been distributed to all e-magazine subscribers.
The main content in this edition is:
An interview with Jyri Järviaho, Finland’s new Ambassador to Cambodia and Thailand
A feature on how ADDA helps rural farmers become self-sustainable in a changing world
The Danish World Gymnastics Team is planning to visit East Asia
How Nordic vaccination policy causes trouble for Scandinavians in Thailand
An appeal from the Danish Church in Thailand who needs a helping hand
– Plus among many news stories
Dane sentenced to two years for kicking temple
Embassy of Sweden in Kuala Lumpur welcomes new Ambassador
Record year for Norwegian Seafood
Finnair to fly from Sweden to Bangkok and Phuket
You can read and download the entire magazine for free here: https://issuu.com/scandasia/docs/scandasia_210900