The ScandAsia September magazine is out

The September edition of ScandAsia is out and has been sent to the subscribers of the “real” magazine. Meanwhile, the electronic edition has been distributed to all e-magazine subscribers.

The main content in this edition is:

An interview with Jyri Järviaho, Finland’s new Ambassador to Cambodia and Thailand

A feature on how ADDA helps rural farmers become self-sustainable in a changing world

The Danish World Gymnastics Team is planning to visit East Asia

How Nordic vaccination policy causes trouble for Scandinavians in Thailand

An appeal from the Danish Church in Thailand who needs a helping hand



– Plus among many news stories

Dane sentenced to two years for kicking temple

Embassy of Sweden in Kuala Lumpur welcomes new Ambassador

Record year for Norwegian Seafood

Finnair to fly from Sweden to Bangkok and Phuket

You can read and download the entire magazine for free here: https://issuu.com/scandasia/docs/scandasia_210900