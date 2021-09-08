Indonesia joins Novo Nordisk and partners in the global Changing Diabetes® in Children partnership

Indonesia has joined Novo Nordisk and partners in the global Changing Diabetes® in Children partnership to support children and adolescents with type 1 diabetes (T1DM) in the country, the Jakarta Post reports.

During an online discussion in Jakarta on 3 September, Minister of Health of the Republic of Indonesia, Budi Gunadi Sadikin, said that the Changing Diabetes program® in Children is a partnership program between the government and private partners to prevent and control diabetes cases in Indonesia, especially diabetes in children, as the implementation of the memorandum of understanding between Indonesia and Denmark signed 25 June 2021.

Changing Diabetes® in Children is a global public-private partnership initiative, established in 2009 by Novo Nordisk, Roche, the International Society for Pediatric and Adolescent Diabetes (ISPAD), the World Diabetes Foundation (WDF), local governments, patient organizations, and key opinion leaders. The program aims to improve access to care and life-saving medicine and supplies for children and adolescents with type 1 diabetes living in low-resource settings.

During the online discussion, Danish Ambassador to Indonesia Lars Bo Larsen said that Denmark and Indonesia were partnering to improve diabetes care following the policies and targets of the Indonesian government and related associations.

“We believe Changing Diabetes® in Children will not only create awareness but also help patients cope with their diagnosis, as well as reduce the risk of complications and the burden of treating complications on the healthcare system. With Novo Nordisk and partners’ vast network, years of experience in fighting against diabetes, commitment, and long-term ambitions, we have a great hope that this initiative will make a positive impact on type-1 diabetes children in Indonesia,” the Ambassador said.

In the program’s first phase in Indonesia, the project plans to enroll 3,000 children and adolescents through a network of 20 upgraded clinics, as well as training more than 1,000 healthcare professionals to deliver treatment and care.

