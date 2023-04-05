The Thai Nordic Association welcomes new Chairman

As Lasse Stalung stepped down from his role as Chairman, the Thai Nordic association welcomed former Vice Chairman, Kim Alexandersen to the post at the 104th Annual General Meeting, On April 4, 2023.

“I came back to Thailand in February 2018. This was at a time, where the association was threatened on its existence. I didn’t really want to join at first, but I grew up with this community. I know what this place does for people, so I had to,” said the new Chairman during his final speech.

He then thanked several other members for their dedication to the association.

Lasse Stalung has been Chairman of the association the last four years and has been one of the main factors in the community surviving Covid. Lasse will continue as an advisor at the association.

Kim Alexandersen’s mother, Eid Alexandersen, was also celebrated at the meeting, becoming new honorary member of the association.

