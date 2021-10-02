The Winner of Finland’s “Dream it, Be it!” contest in Indonesia has been found

The Embassy of Finland in Indonesia has announced the winner of its “Dream it, Be it!” video contest is Ms. Kezia

“Dream it, Be it!” is a contest where the Finnish Embassy invited girls in Indonesia between the ages of 15 to 18 years to participate by sending a video in which they explained how their future would look like in their dream job, if anything would be possible.

The girl with the most creative and inspiring video would win the price of a stay at a 6 days long education camp in Finland. This Study Camp is organized in cooperation with Educamp and Finnair and during the camp, the winner will meet other girls from around the world, engage in fun learning experiences and explore the stunning Finnish nature and attractions.

Out of these videos Ms. Kezia was the one who impressed the judges the most. The Embassy of Finland in Indonesia wants to thank everyone for participating and remind them to always remember, if you failed in your dreams, do not give up and try again. Because anything is possible. Dream it, be it!