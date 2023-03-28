Myanmar junta bombs village for revenge

Myanmar junta recently bombed Demoso Township, Kayah State for revenge after heavy losses from fighting with ethnic Karenni resistance forces.

The bombing aircrafts destroyed about one hundred houses in the area.

According to the Irrawaddy, junta forces continued to shell the village and nearby areas from a military training school in neighboring Hpruso Township, using 120-mm and 60-mm artillery rounds without provocation on Monday.

The Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF) spokesperson said the “clashes could erupt again at any time as our forces and junta troops are still in the area.”

The KNDF has requested help in replenishing its ammunition stocks from citizens both at home and abroad.

Source: https://www.irrawaddy.com/news/burma/myanmar-junta-bombs-village-in-revenge-for-heavy-losses-in-kayah-state-karenni-resistance.html