Bomb blast in Myanmar kills one person and wound 12 others

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

A bomb blast in southeastern Myanmar killed one person and wounded twelve people recently this week.

“One died from those injuries when they arrived at hospital,” a government official from the Karen State administration council said.

According to the Thai PBS World, the blast from a vehicle detonated near Thanlwin bridge checkpoint at around 6:50 am local time (0020 GMT).

“About 13 people including passengers and security members there were injured,” the officials said, requesting anonymity.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Source: https://www.thaipbsworld.com/one-dead-12-wounded-in-myanmar-bomb-blast/

