Tighter conditions for family reunification in Finland

The Finnish Ministry of Interior plans to make the rules more strict concerning family reunification in Finland. The main changes involve family reunification to only include spouses and children, and the age of the spouse acting as a sponsor needs to be at least 21 years old.

In cases where the sponsors have been granted international protection, there will be a new condition for family reunification. Now the sponsor with international protection will have to stay two years in Finland before they can have their family join them.

This change is a result of the 18,253 family reunification requests the Finnish state received between January and October in 2023.

Source: schengenvisainfo.com