In an interview the British media Bloomberg interviews Pascal Soriot, CEO of AstraZeneca, expresses the importance of China for companies such as their own.

When asked to explain why China is so appealing for AstraZeneca, Pascal Soriot mentions the large number of people in China in need of work and medicine, but also stresses the importance of China on the pharmaceutical market.

“A very important country for us and the entire industry”, says Pascal Soriot.

Source: bloomberg.com