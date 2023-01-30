Turkey says it may accept Finland to join NATO without Sweden

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday, 29 January 2023, that Turkey may accept Finland to join NATO without Sweden.

“If necessary, we can give a different response concerning Finland. Sweden will be shocked when we give a different response for Finland,” Erdogan said.

Turkey has demanded for Sweden to extradite dozens of suspects that Ankara links to outlawed Kurdish militants and a failed 2016 coup attempt, reported the Bangkok Post.

“If you absolutely want to join NATO, you will return these terrorists to us,” Erdogan said.

Previously in this month, the act of burning a copy of Koran by a Kurdish support group outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm sparked more outrage on Turkey’s side.

Turkey and Hungary are still the only members that have not accepted Finland and Sweden to join NATO.

However, Hungary is expected to approve the entering for both countries in February 2023.

Source: https://www.bangkokpost.com/world/2494087/erdogan-says-finland-may-join-nato-without-sweden