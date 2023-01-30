Women4Women and Sweden in Singapore celebrates International Women’s Day with movie screening

To mark the International Women’s Day 2023, SwedCham’s Women4Women Committee and the Embassy of Sweden in Singapore invite you to a screening of the movie “She Said” at The Projector on 1 March 2023.

In 2017, New York Times journalists, Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, published a report on sexual abuse allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. The shocking story served as a launching pad for the #MeToo movement, shattering decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault and harassment.

The event will include a 30-minute open discussion on what the #MeToo movement has taught us and where we stand today moderated by Policy Expert, Neha Thakkar.

Before and after the screening, there will be time for guests to network.

The event allows a maximum attendance of 100 pax and SwedCham therefore kindly asks that you registrate. The event is for SwedCham Members and Members of supporting partner chambers and organisations.

Additional information and registration: https://swedchamsg.glueup.com/event/iwd-2023-did-the-metoo-movement-bring-actual-change-70752/?fbclid=IwAR1U9QJQq8ABpUJMebA0tFRpci4Wlzdm-b4AM0sXgK5jn5xKODotrM2hf5c

Source: https://www.facebook.com/events/741669770814887/?ref=newsfeed