Finnish president wants Finland and Sweden to join NATO by Summer 2023

The Finnish president, Sauli Niinisto, said in an interview with STT News Agency that he is certain that Finland and Sweden will be accepted to join NATO by July 2023.

He also added that the delay is not only a problem for Finland and Sweden but also NATO.

“I can see that this has already become a problem for NATO. Clearly, NATO countries have also been surprised,” Niinisto said.

Turkey and Hungary are the only countries that have not endorsed both countries’ accession. However, Hungary has pledged to do so in February 2023, reported Exmouth Journal.

Source: https://www.exmouthjournal.co.uk/news/national/23315062.finnish-president-wants-finland-sweden-nato-members-summer/