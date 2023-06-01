China / International relations

China one of the main topics at the NATO summit

- by Miabell Mallikka - Leave a Comment

China will be a topic at the informal NATO summit in Oslo this week. This is what Norwegian Foreign Minister, Anniken Huitfeldt, told NRK.

“Not because we want to isolate China, but we have seen during the pandemic and after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, that we can make ourselves vulnerable on certain product deliveries. Therefore, we have to strengthen our robustness when it comes to minerals in Europe,” Huitfeldt said.

According to Huitfeldt, no decisions will be made at the summit. Still, an important topic will be how NATO should be prepared for a new crisis.

Source: nrk.no

Related posts:

Norwegian government cooperates with airlines to assist Norwegians coming home China suspicious as Stoltenberg seeks stronger alliance with Asia Norway among key stops on Chinese foreign minister’s European tour Denmark aims for closer Nordic security ties

About Miabell Mallikka

Miabell Mallikka is a journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Miabell Mallikka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *