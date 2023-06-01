China one of the main topics at the NATO summit

China will be a topic at the informal NATO summit in Oslo this week. This is what Norwegian Foreign Minister, Anniken Huitfeldt, told NRK.

“Not because we want to isolate China, but we have seen during the pandemic and after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, that we can make ourselves vulnerable on certain product deliveries. Therefore, we have to strengthen our robustness when it comes to minerals in Europe,” Huitfeldt said.

According to Huitfeldt, no decisions will be made at the summit. Still, an important topic will be how NATO should be prepared for a new crisis.

Source: nrk.no