Two new CTVs arrive at MHO-Co in Denmark from China’s AFAI Southern Shipyard

Last week, two new hybrid crew transfer vessels (CTVs) –MHO Asgard and MHO Apollo – arrived at MHO-Co’s headquarters in Esbjerg, Denmark, after making the 12,000 nautical mile journey from China’s AFAI Southern Shipyard, according to this company statement.

The vessels’ power system is the result of a collaboration between world-renowned developers of new propulsion technology – Volvo Penta and Danfoss Editron. The companies have developed a fully integrated solution made up of a Danfoss Editron electric drivetrain supported by Volvo Penta variable speed gensets that drive two of the first Electric Volvo Penta Inboard Performance System (IPS) units as well as two D13 Volvo Penta IPS units.

Measuring 34.4 meters in length and with an 11-meter beam, these vessels will be run by operator MHO-Co and service the Hornsea Project 2 offshore wind farm in the North Sea.

The new IPS units have already achieved 1,000 hours of operation before even reaching the customer. Danfoss Editron and Volvo Penta treated the journey from China to Denmark as a pilot project and a time to work with the captains and crew to tweak the novel technology onboard and make it as reliable and efficient as possible for the customer. The companies were able to test different power combinations, such as fully electric operation or diesel-only. In DPS-mode fuel consumption is below 20 liters/hr. and can be as low as 17 liters/hr. which is exceptional for vessels of this size class.

“These systems are a very important first step towards the future of sustainable operations at sea,” says Mik Henriksen, CEO of MHO-Co. “We believe it is our shared responsibility to drive more sustainable solutions in the marine sector, and the best way to do this is through collaboration.”

