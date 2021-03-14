Sweden representatives participated in Wind Energy Asia 2021 Opening Ceremony

On 10 March 2021 the Swedish Representatives Mr. Bengt G Carlsson and Acting Market Manager Mr. Jaani Heinonen participated Wind Energy Asia 2021 Opening Ceremony and visited Swedish Pavilion at Booth B32.

Wind Energy Asia is the largest wind event in Taiwan which brings together offshore wind supplier together to accelerate the development of wind energy industry. The physical exhibition in Kaohsiung Exhibition center is from 10-12 March 2021.

This year, 6 Swedish companies represented in Swedish Pavilion with the advanced offshore wind solutions:

Atlas Copco—Bubble Curtain

Coens Hexicon—Floating Wind

Ericsson—Mobile Communication System

SKF—Rotating Equipment Performance

Trelleborg Sealing Solutions—Sealing for Wind Turbines

Volvo Penta—Marine Engine