EuroCham Cambodia is launching Real Estate September series  

EuroCham Cambodia is launching their “Real Estate September”, a series of 3 webinars on 16, 22, and 27 September 2021. All 3 webinars revolve around achieving “quality real estate for a sustainable future”.

Participants will be able to hear from EuroCham’s leading real estate & construction experts and professionals on hot topics such as:

The Importance of Standards in the Real Estate Industry – A Case for Following RICS Standards

Green Building Certification as Driver for a Sustainable Transition of the Real Estate Sector

Impacts of the Hazardous Construction Materials

At the end of each webinar session, participants will have access to an extensive Q&A session and can engage directly with our expert speakers.

Join EuroCham for this exciting series of webinars with the latest information brought to you by their industry experts. Participants will receive a digital certification of participation after the final session.

PS: The Real Estate September leads up to EuroCham’s Tall Buildings Forum, which will be organized very soon – stay tuned.

