Two sisters founded project to empower deaf people in Bangkok

Two Thai-Danish sisters Anika Jagota (16) and Annetta Jagota (14) recently founded an outreach project, which they have named the Rock Bottom Project. Their mission is to empower deaf individuals facing severe discrimination in Bangkok’s job market.

The inspiration for the project began with a tragic discovery in 2022 when they came across three suicide victims in an underground community of 40 deaf people living beneath the Rama 9 bridge.

“That was the moment everything changed for us,” Anika said.

“We realized their struggles weren’t just about finding jobs, it was about surviving.”

It all began when Anika and Annetta decided to organize art therapy sessions to provide the deaf community with emotional support. Recognizing that these individuals needed a way to express their feelings and share their pain, the sisters reached out to their former kindergarten art teacher, Kru Kwan, an experienced art teacher & art therapist from ELC – Early Learning Center.

They also arranged for a sign language translator volunteer to ensure clear communication. With this team in place, the first session began, offering a safe space for the deaf community to express themselves through art.

“The art therapy gave these people a way to express themselves without words. That’s when we realized just how alone they felt,” Annetta explained.

“It wasn’t just that they couldn’t speak; they were stuck in a world that wouldn’t listen, and it made them feel hopeless.”

Spending many summers in Denmark, they had seen how much better vulnerable communities are supported there through the social welfare system compared to Thailand. This made them deeply frustrated with the inequalities they saw in their everyday life in Bangkok.

In 2023, the art therapy program gained recognition from the Rotary Club of Thailand after Anika and Annetta presented their project to Dr. Lakhana Ditsyasarin, Charter President of Rotary Club Sukhumvit. With support from both Dr. Lakhana and the Rotary Sukhumvit team, they were able to expand the program further.

“Getting that recognition and support was huge for us,” Anika said.

“It showed us that people believed in what we were doing, and it helped us reach even more people.”

Beyond creating job opportunities, the Rock Bottom Project also aims at assisting the deaf community in pitching for a government initiative. Working alongside the Thai Health Promotion Association, an organization under the Ministry of Health, the community was selected to join a program that highlights inspiring communities across Thailand, allowing them to further develop their initiatives.

The project’s mission is simple: to create real jobs for deaf people all over Thailand. From handmade products to skills training that helps them make a living, the project is becoming a symbol of strength and hope.

“We didn’t want to just give them charity. We wanted to help them build something real that lasts,” Anika said.

“We want them to stand on their own and feel proud.”

One notable collaboration that arose from the project was with Vpada Sandals, a well-known shoe brand. Khun Ning, the CEO of Vpada, was inspired by the project and decided to incorporate handmade embroidery from the deaf artisans into her next design collection. A sustainable business model was created, where Vpada would purchase the handcrafted items from Rock Bottom’s artisans, providing them with consistent income and greater exposure for their work.

The Thai-Danish sisters had been studying art for years with their former kindergarten teacher, Kru Kwan from Early Learning Center, who was also a passionate volunteer. But it wasn’t until they saw how shut out the deaf community was that they knew they had to do something.

“I’ve always believed art can help people heal, but this time it wasn’t just about feeling better; it was about giving them a future,” Anika said. Annetta felt the same way.

“I understood how unfair it was that people ignored them, even though they had so much to offer,” she said.

“It didn’t sit right with me. We had to figure out a way to help.”

The Rock Bottom Project focuses on teaching deaf individuals skills that help them make money, like crafting handmade goods and receiving training in digital marketing. They also incorporate art therapy into the nature of the work environment, promoting healing alongside skill development.

“We want to build a community where they can grow together and succeed on their own,” Anika said.

The project is also aiming to help deaf artisans sell their products worldwide through online platforms, giving them financial freedom and a chance to showcase their talents.

Looking back, Anika and Annetta know there’s a lot more to do.

“We’ve probably only done a fraction of what we can,” Anika said.

“But it’s not about finishing everything, it’s about staying with them and continually finding new ways to overcome the challenges they face.” Annetta added,

“We’re not just trying to help; we want to change the whole system that keeps them out. We’ve got big plans, and we’re not stopping until every door is open for them.”

The Rock Bottom Project isn’t just about giving deaf people jobs; it’s about building a future where they’re respected and included.

“We believe that if we push hard enough, we can change their lives and the way the world sees them,” Anika said.