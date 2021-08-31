Two Thai students wins Diploma of Excellence at Stockholm Junior Water Prize 2021 

Two Thai students from Damrong Rat Songkroh School in Chiang Mai have won a Diploma of Excellence from the Stockholm Junior Water Prize 2021, the Embassy of Thailand in Stockholm recently announced.

Stockholm Junior Water Prize has been held every year since 1997 and has become a popular part of World Water Week. The competition is for students aged 15 to 20 who have developed school projects that can solve major water challenges and it attracts thousands of entries from 39 countries.

Competing in the finals are all the winners from the different national competitions. Their work is carefully reviewed by a jury of international water experts and the jury can also award a Diploma of Excellence to a particularly worthy project. This year, this was presented to Thanawit Namjaidee and Future Kongchu from Thailand, for developing a way to use organic waste material for moisture retention, thereby accelerating plant growth.

“As part of the World Water Week, Stockholm Junior Water Prize 2021 was a great opportunity for Thai young scientists to exhibit their talents and innovation to create a sustainable future,” the Embassy writes.