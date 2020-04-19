UNPD Singapore and the Nordic Innovation house co-organize a webinar on how to fight Covid-19 digitally

The Nordic Innovation House Singapore, UNDP Singapore Global Centre for Technology, Innovation, Sustainable Developement co organize an upcoming webminar (online conference) happening on 22 April 2020.

The topic of the online conference is about how to response Covid-19 with digital tools. Experts from Singapore, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden and UNDP Global Centre are invited to share their expertise and possibilities in developing digital tools to combat the ongoing pandemics. Participants will get an overview of what is brewing in these five tech advanced nations and hear from companies providing current concrete solution towards this crisis.

Register: https://lnkd.in/eB5BchV

Date: 22 April 2020 (Wednesday)

Time: 16:00 – 17:30 (Singapore Time)