Vegan markets in Vietnam are growing rapidly while Lunar New Year holiday is on its way

Vegan markets in Ho Chi Minh City are starting to be quite busy ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday or “Tet” that Vietnamese buddhists traditionally celebrate to honor their ancestors.

“Customers choose healthy foods, like vegetables and vegetable proteins, during the Tet season in order to purify their bodies,” an employee at the grocery store explained.

Despite the inflation, people agreed that vegan food prices are still reasonable.

According to Tuoitre News, vegetarian businesses are not only going well among locals in Vietnam, but some vegan restaurants are also planning to expand their branches abroad.

“The market is huge. We plan to open vegan food restaurants which offer meals to both religious and non-religious people,” Nguyen Lam Vien, the owner of a vegan restaurant in District 1 shared.

He added that he also hoped to export his model, which is the vegan meat that is made from young jackfruit to countries like India and Thailand.

Source: https://tuoitrenews.vn/news/society/20221228/ho-chi-minh-city-goes-vegan-ahead-of-lunar-new-year-holiday/70631.html