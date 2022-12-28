Thailand succeeds in producing “Molnupiravir” pills for curing Covid-19

Thailand’s Pharmaceutical Organization revealed its success in producing “Molnupiravir” pills in the form of 200-gram capsules for curing Covid-19.

According to One News 31, the pills’ quality met the international standard and was assessed in Bioequivalence study as well.

Previously, the country had only needed the particular type of medication to be imported, but starting from the end of December 2022, the pills will be distributed all over the country.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/onenews31/posts/pfbid02PfdnJhEyvigio1gStNUTtZmcJhD8EJBJ46m5R2MJvdn8JXcQkmxa86QNv7uXfHBJl