Vietnam and Norway strengthen multifaceted cooperation

Vietnamese Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan praised the growth of Vietnam-Norway relations in all fields at her meeting on Thursday, November 30, with Crown Prince of Norway Haakon Magnus in Oslo. This meeting took place as part of her visit to the Nordic country.

Madam Xuan said she hopes Norway will help speed up negotiations for a free trade agreement between Vietnam and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), and support Vietnam to implement its commitment within the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP).

Crown Prince Haakon Magnus pledged that the Royal Family and the Government of Norway will continue to support Vietnam in responding to climate change, promoting green transition, and developing renewable energy.

The Crown Prince insisted that Norway will cooperate with and support Vietnam in realizing the commitments Vietnam made at international forums on green transition, especially the net-zero emission commitment by 2050.

During talks the same day, Madam Xuan and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store agreed on the need to consider the possibility of establishing a strategic partnership framework in areas matching each other’s strengths and demands.

The two leaders agreed to encourage Norwegian businesses to increase investment in Vietnam.

The Norwegian PM expressed his desire to form strategic cooperation mechanisms in specific areas such as green transition, the circular economy and the green economy. The two leaders agreed on the necessity to expand cooperation in education-training, science-technology, social welfare, climate change, security, defense, and people-to-people exchanges.

Also on Thursday, Vice President Xuan met President of the Norwegian Parliament Masud Gharahkhani and received Minister of Culture and Equality Lubna Jaffery.

