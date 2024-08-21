Vietnam and Norway strengthen sustainable aquaculture partnership

Vietnam and Norway are strengthening their collaboration in marine aquaculture. That they are doing with a shared focus on sustainability and technological advancement. Norway, known for its expertise in the seafood industry, is sharing its knowledge to support Vietnam’s efforts to enhance marine farming practices.

The collaboration aims to help Vietnam establish a robust legal framework, improve environmental sustainability, and boost the efficiency of its aquaculture sector. This partnership reflects the growing ties between the two nations and their commitment to sustainable marine resource management.

Norway’s aquaculture sector, a significant contributor to its export income, is renowned for its stringent management practices and advanced technologies. Norwegian techniques emphasize minimizing antibiotic use, safeguarding animal health, and ensuring high water quality. These practices include careful site selection, rigorous environmental monitoring, and proactive disease management.

Vietnam is developing its marine farming, especially in seaweed. This partnership with Norway will help improve the quality of Vietnam’s seafood. It aligns with Vietnam’s new plan for sustainable marine management.

Norway’s plans to develop its coastal areas for marine use support this joint effort. This promises growth and sustainability for both countries’ aquaculture sectors. The Vietnam International Fisheries Exhibition in Ho Chi Minh City will showcase these developments and strengthen business ties between the two nations.