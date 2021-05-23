Norway signed aquamarine agreement to collaborate with MARD Vietnam

On 22 May 2021 the Royal Norwegian embassy Hanoi released the latest achievement with Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), the statement says:

The LOI was signed yesterday between the Norwegian Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries (MTIF) represented by State Secretary Ms. Trine Danielsen and the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Devevelopment (MARD) represented by Deputy Minister Phùng Đức Tiến.

The Signing Ceremony was held virtually at MARD with the participation of Ambassador of Norway to Vietnam Ms Grete Løchen, Norwegian Commercial Counsellor Mr Arne-Kjetil Lian and relevant departments of MARD.

Deputy Minister Tien was very happy that the two Ministries have agreed to sign this LOI, he said “This serves as the basis to facilitate and support our authorities, academia and businesses in their cooperation for the development of marine aquaculture industry”

Expressing her wish to visit Vietnam, the State Secretary said “This event was supposed to happen last year as part of an official visit by MTIF Minister to Vietnam, but was cancelled due to the Covid-19. This is another step to boost Norway-Vietnam cooperation in this sector.”

Ambassador Grete Løchen said “2021 is a special year for Norway and Vietnam as we are celebrating the 50th anniversary of our dipplomatic ties. Building on nearly 40 years of effective and close cooperation in the fisheries sector, I believe this would further enhance the cooperation between the two Ministries and our businesses in the marine aquaculture industry and thus promote bilateral trade and investment”,

Before that, a Webinar on developing Vietnam’s marine aquaculture on industrial scale co-organized by the Royal Norwegian Embassy, Innovation Norway, MARD, and Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), which attracted more than 150

participants.

For more information from the event please read the full report from Nongnghiep

Photo courtesy from the Royal Norwegian Embassy Hanoi