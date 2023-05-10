Vietnam eyes to expand trade and investment cooperation with Sweden

Vietnam’s Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and the Swedish Ambassador to Vietnam Ann Måwe recently had a meeting in Hanoi on 9 May 2023 to discuss potential collaborations.

Dien proposed that the two countries should cooperate more strongly and effectively, especially in trade and investment.

In addition, he highlighted the importance of the EU – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU – Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) which contribute to the export sector.

Ambassador Måwe said that Sweden always hopes to strengthen ties with Vietnam in the fields of energy and sustainable development.

The Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) agreement is one of the solutions to implementing their cooperation in energy transition in Vietnam.

As both countries’ economies complement each other more than compete, the two officials agreed to continue nourishing and expanding their bilateral relationships.

Source: https://en.vietnamplus.vn/vietnam-sweden-boast-much-room-for-stronger-trade-ties/252766.vnp