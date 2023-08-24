Cambodia / International relations / Thailand

New PMs of Thailand and Cambodia vow to work together

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Prime Minister Hun Manet (L) and Srettha Thavisin, Prime Minister of Thailand. Photo by KT and Fresh News via The Khmer Times.

The Khmer Times reported on Thursday, 24 August 2023 that Prime Minister Hun Manet of Cambodia and Thailand’s new Prime Minister, Srettha Thavisin, vowed to work together on tackling challenges and implement international relationships.

“Both governments are committed to strengthening the friendship and cooperation between the two countries, especially between our two peoples,” said Hun Manet as he and Srettha congratulated each other on taking the new role via a call.

The former president of Cambodia, Hun Sen posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that it was a “beautiful day as two neighboring countries with constitutional monarchies received new prime ministers on the same day,” which was on the 22nd of August.

Also he added that, “I hope the two new Prime Ministers will work together to further boost cooperation between the two countries.”

Source: https://www.khmertimeskh.com/501348059/new-pms-vow-to-work-together/

Related posts:

Cambodia next PM Hun Manet and his cabinet to start office in 22nd of August Hun Manet officially becomes Cambodia PM Cambodia has lifted all quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated international travelers  Thailand government coalition holds talk after Parliament rejected nomination of Pita as new PM

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *