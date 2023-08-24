New PMs of Thailand and Cambodia vow to work together

The Khmer Times reported on Thursday, 24 August 2023 that Prime Minister Hun Manet of Cambodia and Thailand’s new Prime Minister, Srettha Thavisin, vowed to work together on tackling challenges and implement international relationships.

“Both governments are committed to strengthening the friendship and cooperation between the two countries, especially between our two peoples,” said Hun Manet as he and Srettha congratulated each other on taking the new role via a call.

The former president of Cambodia, Hun Sen posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that it was a “beautiful day as two neighboring countries with constitutional monarchies received new prime ministers on the same day,” which was on the 22nd of August.

Also he added that, “I hope the two new Prime Ministers will work together to further boost cooperation between the two countries.”

Source: https://www.khmertimeskh.com/501348059/new-pms-vow-to-work-together/