Norwegian royals to visit Denmark in June

The Danish Royal Court announced that the upcoming official visit of King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway to Denmark will occur on 16-17 June 2023.

Their royal highnesses will be well-received by Queen Margrethe at the Nordre Toldbod in the Port of Copenhagen.

According to Royal Central, a business delegation from Norway will also join the visit.

The Danish Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary will take part in the business-related events.

The complete program of the visit will be later published, closer to the dates.

Source: https://royalcentral.co.uk/europe/norway/scandinavian-cousins-to-meet-on-official-visit-189487/