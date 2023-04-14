Vietnam holds Smart City Asia International Expo in HCM City

The Smart City Asia International Expo and Forum 2023 was launched at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on Thursday, 13 April 2023 and will go on until 15 April, reported Vietnam News.

The event has nearly 300 local and foreign exhibitors from Korea, Finland, the UAE, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, etc. coming to present advanced technologies and solutions for public lighting, smart cities and smart homes, urban planning and public administration.

Here, management agencies, domestic and foreign experts could come to discuss strategies, solutions and practical management tools for smart city development in several seminars, said Phan Văn Mãi, chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee.

The event’s organizers shared that they expect to receive more than 10,000 visitors that are interested to learn more about smart city development suitable for Vietnam the most.

