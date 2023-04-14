Denmark / General news

Denmark plans to exit Energy Charter Treaty

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana -

The Danish Energy Ministry shared on Thursday that Denmark is working toward the existing Energy Charter Treaty (ECT).

In recent years, many countries in the European Union (EU) including France, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland and Spain have already announced plans to quit the treaty. Therefore, there is a consideration of the joint EU exit, according to Reuters.

The European Commission told EU countries in February that a joint EU exit from the treaty appeared “inevitable.”

However, an EU exit would require support from at least 15 EU countries.

Some critics said that the treaty has made solving climate change problems more difficult.

“As the Energy Charter Treaty looks now, it creates unnecessary uncertainty about the green transition,” Climate, Energy and Utilities Minister Lars Aagard said in a statement.

Source: https://www.reuters.com/article/climate-change-denmark-treaty/update-1-denmark-plans-to-exit-energy-charter-treaty-idUSL8N36G48F

