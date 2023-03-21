Vietnam proposes digital transformation in justice sector

The 2023 Legal Partnership Forum on Digital Transformation in the Justice Sector was recently held on 20 March 2023 in Hanoi, Vietnam.

At the event, Deputy Minister of Justice, Nguyen Thanh Tinh, European Union Ambassador to Vietnam, Giorgio Aliberti, and UNDP Resident Representative in Vietnam, Ramla Khalidi were presented.

According to Vietnam Plus, Tinh said that digital transformation is one of the major policies the Vietnamese government focuses on.

Digital transformation is necessary to build a modern and professional justice system that is transparent, accountable, and accessible to everyone, added Mr. Khalidi.

Ambassador Aliberti also stressed access to justice needs to keep pace with social developments, including digital transformation.

Source: https://en.vietnamplus.vn/partnership-forum-discusses-digital-transformation-in-justice-sector/250161.vnp