Vietnam recognizes Nordic vaccine passports

Vietnam has temporarily recognized vaccination certificates or vaccine passports of 72 countries and territories worldwide including Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland, media Vietnam Net reports.

According to spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang, the vaccination certificates were officially introduced to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs which has temporarily recognized them in the spirit of the Government’s Resolution 128/NQCP dated 1 October on flexibly and safely adapting to and effectively controlling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at a regular press conference on 21 October, Hang said that these documents will be used in Vietnam, and holders of vaccination certificates or vaccine passports will have concentrated quarantine time reduced to only seven days in line with the guidance of the Vietnamese Ministry of Health.

