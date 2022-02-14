Vietnam ends all Covid curbs on international flights

Vietnam will end all of the country’s Covid-19 restrictions on international passenger flights with all markets starting today 15 February with no limitation on the number of flights, media Metro writes citing Tuoi Tre newspaper.

Dinh Viet Son, deputy director of the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam recently said, “Vietnam will lift restrictions on international flights starting February 15. The frequency of flights will be restored to pre-pandemic level.”

Vietnam has already informed its partners about that new policy and only China has not yet agreed to resume commercial flights with Vietnam, Dinh Viet Son added.

At the start of the pandemic, Vietnam imposed very strict border controls to keep out Covid-19 but eased some of these restrictions at the start of 2022 by gradually resuming international flights with 15 markets.