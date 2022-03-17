Vietnam resumes visa exemption for 13 countries including the Nordic Region

Vietnam will resume its visa exemption policy for citizens from 13 countries as the Southeast Asian country seeks to reopen inbound tourism after nearly two years of closure, VN Express writes.

This means that citizens from the Nordic region of Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, together with citizens from Belarus, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Norway, Russia, South Korea, Spain, and the U.K. will be allowed to visit Vietnam for up to 15 days without a visa regardless of passport type and entry purpose.

In the last month, Vietnam has eased several corona measures, and the decision to open to tourists comes the day after the country eased all restrictions on international flights.

All tourists visiting Vietnam must be fully vaccinated and able to present a negative covid-19 test, both before departure and on arrival. Travelers must also purchase health insurance that covers expenses up to $ 10,000.