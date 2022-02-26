Dane looks forward to returning to a more relaxed Vietnam

Many foreign tourists who have already visited Vietnam before the pandemic are looking forward to returning to the country and hope it will be under more relaxed visa policies with no entry restrictions, VnExpress International writes.

Amongst the foreign tourists, VnExpress International has spoken to is Danish Jan Hansen who is hoping to visit Ho Chi Minh City together with his wife in December this year. His last visit to Vietnam was two years ago.

“It’s great that Vietnam is open again. I am looking forward to visiting that amazing country again. There are a lot of places I want to see,” Jan Hansen says.

When Jan Hansen visited Vietnam in 2016 and 2018 he visited beach destinations like the beach town of Nha Trang and Da Nang and he is excited to go back.

“Can’t wait to see these places again,” he says.

Before the pandemic, Vietnam was offering visa waivers to visitors from 24 countries and territories including ASEAN co-members. After the pandemic, visa-free entries were suspended but from 15 March onwards, foreign tourists are again allowed to visit the country under ‘new normal conditions’ and without having to book tour packages.