Vietnam – Sweden exchange experiences

The Communist Party of Vietnam delegation led by Madam Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member, Permanent Secretary of the Secretariat, Head of the Central Organizing Committee, had a working visit to Sweden from October 28th to November 1st 2023. This is the highest-level Vietnamese delegation to visit Sweden since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Experiences in organizing the state apparatus and economic – trade – investment cooperation are two priority issues in the delegation’s working schedule, demonstrating Vietnam’s desire to promote multifaceted relations with the Nordic country.

The delegation had meetings with Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström, Minister for Public Administration Erik Slottner, Permanent Member of the Executive Board of the Social Democratic Party, Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee Morgan Johansson, First Vice President of Stockholm City Council Cecilia Brinck, Chairman of Wallenberg Group Marcus Wallenberg, former Prime Minister and former Foreign Minister of Sweden Carl Bildt, Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

At the meetings, Ms. Truong Thi Mai thanked Sweden’s support for Vietnam during the wartime, as well as in the period of socio-economic development; learn about Sweden’s experience in organizing the state apparatus and public administrative activities, the legal framework of decentralization between central and local governments of Sweden as well as experience in green transformation, environmental protection.

In the coming time, Ms. Truong Thi Mai proposed the two countries continue to exchange high-level visits, promote economic, trade and investment cooperation, strengthen cooperation in the fields which Sweden has strengths such as green technology, clean energy transition, innovation, especially on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Sweden (January 2024).

Leaders of Swedish Government agencies, Parliament and political parties welcomed and highly appreciated the delegation’s working visit, affirming that the visit made an important contribution to strengthening and deepening the relationship between the two countries.

Swedish leaders at all levels emphasized the impression of Vietnam’s achievements in socio-economic development as well as in expanding and deepening foreign relations, affirming Vietnam is an important partner of Sweden in the Asia-Pacific region, agreeing to strengthen cooperation between Vietnam and Sweden on party, state and people-to-people exchanges.

Leaders of Swedish agencies and localities shared experiences in organizing the public administration, anti-corruption measures as well as efforts to promote the green transition process in Sweden, highly appreciated Vietnam’s efforts in improving the investment and business environment, creating favorable conditions for foreign enterprises, affirming that more and more Swedish businesses consider Vietnam is one of the important markets in the region.

On this occasion, the two sides also discussed international and regional issues of mutual concern, affirming the principle of respecting international law and the United Nations Charter in resolving international disagreements and disputes to ensure peace and security in the world, including the South China Sea region./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency.