Vietnam to host culture week in Sweden and Denmark

The Việt Nam Culture Week 2024 is scheduled for September 4 to 12 in Sweden’s Stockholm and Malmö, and Denmark’s Copenhagen, celebrating 55 years of Việt Nam-Sweden diplomatic ties and 45 years with Denmark. The event is organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MoCST) and the Embassy of Vietnam in Sweden in collaboration with VNAM, Musik och operahögskolan Mälardalens universitet and Malmö Academy of Music, as part of the visit to Sweden. It will showcase a blend of traditional, classical, and jazz performances by artists from the Việt Nam National Academy of Music.

The program also includes an exhibition, Sắc Màu Văn Hóa Việt Nam (Colours of Vietnamese Culture), featuring traditional crafts like ceramics, lacquerware, and the iconic áo dài. Most products on display have received national or UNESCO awards for applied arts.

A rehearsal was held on Monday, with MoCST Deputy Minister Hoàng Đạo Cương approving the event. The week-long celebration will also feature a Việt Nam-Sweden Trade and Investment Promotion Forum and an áo dài fashion show.

These events aim to strengthen cultural ties and mutual understanding between Việt Nam and the Nordic countries, reflecting a shared commitment to fostering long-standing diplomatic relations.