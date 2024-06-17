ASEAN fair hosted in Stockholm

An ASEAN fair featuring farm prouce, food, handicrafts, garment and textiles were hosted this weekend in Stockholm, 15 June 2024. It was organized by the ASEAN Commitee in Stockholm with collaboration of the embassies of the six ASEAN countries in Sweden: Indoensia, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

According to the media Lang Son News there was many visitors who were attracted by the Vietnamese food. The media also stated that the fair got a good amount of attention as it took place as the local recidents was preparing for the Swedish celebration of Midsummer.

The fair was attended by the President of the Stockholm City Council, Olle Burell, representatives from the foreign diplomatic delegations in Sweden, the ASEAN community and local recidents.

Source: Lang Son News