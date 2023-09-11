China / Denmark / General news

Viktor Axelsen wins China Open for the first time

Danish badminton legend, Viktor Axelsen, made history on Sunday, September 10, with his triumph in China Open. This was the last major tournament the famous badminton player was missing from his collection of titles.

Axelsen registered a hard-fought 21-16, 21-19 triumph against Chinese Lu Guang Zu to claim the BWF China Open 2023 title.

Unseeded Guang Zu forced Axelsen to battle for every point throughout the match. Still, the Dane was eventually able to establish a five-point lead and end the opening period at the second attempt.

“It feels absolutely fantastic. It was a tournament that I was missing, and now I have a full circle”, he told TV 2 Sport.

