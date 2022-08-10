Danish badminton star beats Indonesian favorite on home turf

Badminton world number one Viktor Axelsen ousted Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting on Saturday to advance to the final in the Indonesia Masters, one of the 23 tournaments of the 2022 BWF World Tour, and with a total prize purse of US$360,000.

The Danish ace beat home favourite Ginting 21-15, 21-15 in a 48-minute match at the Istora Senayan sporting arena in Jakarta, according to The Sun Daily.

“Ginting is always really, really tough to beat on home soil. But I managed to keep my game plan in the most important parts of the game,“ Axelsen told reporters.

In the final, Axelsen will face Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen, who defeated Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew in a tight game.

In the women’s singles, Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Chen Yu Fei outplayed He Bing Jiao to advance to the final. Chen will square off against Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon who defeated unseeded opponent Han Yue.