Ambassador Mikkola attended the online Finland reception of the Olympics in Beijing 

This year, the traditional Finland reception of the Olympics was held remotely in the 2022 Olympic Games villages in Beijing and attended by the President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö, the Ambassador of Finland to China Leena-Kaisa Mikkola, and the Finnish Chairman of the Olympic Committee Jan Vapaavuori.

In his video greeting, President Niinistö stated that the upcoming Olympics will be the biggest and most prestigious event in winter sports, and succeeding at the Olympics is the dream of many athletes.

“Every four years, the best team travels to the Olympics and this year the team is you. You now have a unique opportunity to experience the spirit of the Olympic team. You can be proud of your achievement,” the President said amongst other things.

Finland’s Ambassador to China Mikkola, for his part, conveyed greetings to the Olympic team along with the entire Embassy’s inventive forces.

“You can be sure that we will be watching the races in the coming weeks. It may even be the case that normal work tasks are forgotten,” Mikkola said playfully.

“ We wish you good and memorable races and good luck and success,” the Ambassador added.

Source: Olympiakomitea