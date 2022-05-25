Volvo Creates charging points for EVs in China

In China Volvo Cars recently signed agreements with the country’s three leading charging point operators Star Charge, State Grid and TELD. According to Volvo, they cover more than 75 per cent of all public charging points in China.

Customers can now find a station and start charging by scanning a QR code and paying directly in the Volvo Cars app. Payment is powered by leading payment services, including WeChat Pay and Alipay and V Point.

Volvo Cars is a Swedish company and the began its long history of safe and luxurious vehicles in Gothenburg, Sweden. The company was founded by Assar Gabrielsson and Gustaf Larson in 1927, and the first vehicle ever produced was the ÖV4, nicknamed Jakob.

As it moves toward becoming a fully electric car maker by 2030, Volvo Cars is turning its app into a “one-stop-shop” for drivers of Volvo Recharge vehicles.

The new version integrates charging functions and payment options that Volvo has added through recent partnerships.