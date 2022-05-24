Norwegian business owner’s assets may be unfrozen after court turns up nose at Singaporean judgment

An Oslo court has refused to enforce a $9.5m judgment in the fight between scrubber-maker Bjornar Feen and his former Swedish partners.

Norwegian scrubber maker, Bjornar Feen, may see his assets in Norway unfrozen after the Oslo district court refused to recognize a Singapore judgment, a new report said.

As a manufacturer of Inert Gas systems & Exhaust Gas Cleaning System for the marine & offshore Industry, the company designed inert gas systems & Exhaust Gas Cleaning System and parts and service for sailing ships.

The Singaporean court ordered Feen to pay sGD13.2m (USD9.5m) for shares in the former Viking Inert Gas (VIG) and Viking Engineering, Feen’s Singapore-based Swedish fellow shareholders in the venture took their long-running Singapore legal campaign to Norway earlier this year where they won a freeze on his personal assets there, as reported by TradeWinds at the time.