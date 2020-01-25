Wärtsilä launched new LNG bunkering and supply system

Wärtsilä has announced that it is launching its new LNG Bunkering & Supply System simulator at the Global LNG Bunkering Summit 2020 conference, which will be held in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, from 28 to 30 January. Wärtsilä says, the simulator has already been installed at maritime academies and consulting facilities in Malaysia, Italy and Finland.

According to LPGindustrial, the simulator will promote greater safety on board LNG-fuelled vessels by improving the level of training for operators of LNG systems. According to the statement, the design is based on the Wärtsilä LNGPac and Gas Valve Unit (GVU) technologies, and includes all auxiliary systems used in connection with the fuel supply. In addition to this, the design is also in accordance with the STCW requirements for training seafarers on board gas-fuelled ships to standards demanded by the IGF Code.

Wärtsilä claims that the scope of simulation includes all operations related to the use of LNG fuel, from bunkering to gas fuel supply and engine operations, as well as troubleshooting. It provides realistic representation of the user interface for both remote and local operating posts, as well as animated 3D visualisation to facilitate situational awareness training. A ready prepared set of scenarios for tutorials and assessments is available as an additional option.

Sergey Tarasov, Solutions Manager, Wärtsilä Voyage Solutions, said: “As the move towards LNG fuel gathers pace in the marine industry, it is essential that crews are thoroughly and expertly trained on handling the related systems. This new simulator is designed to raise training levels on LNG bunkering and supply systems, and will therefore also raise on board safety levels.”

According to the statement, the Wärtsilä LNG Bunkering & Fuel Supply System simulator is available as a one-off purchase or on an annual subscription basis. It is part of the successful TechSim 5000 product line, which includes various engine room and liquid cargo handling simulators that have been installed in training centres across the globe. The LNGPac simulator enables a number of different configurations tailored to the customer’s needs.

Wärtsilä claims installations have been executed at maritime academies and consulting facilities in Italy, Malaysia and Finland. The simulator can also be utilised for in-house training by ship owners and ship management companies.