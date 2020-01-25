Honorary Consulate of Norway opened in Sabah

Norway has officially opened a Honorary Consulate in Sabah to strengthen bilateral relationship between Norwegians and Sabahans on 20 January 2020.

Other honourary guests attended the opening ceremony were Ambassador of Norway to Malaysia, Gunn Jorid Roset, Ambassador of Denmark to Malaysia, Jesper Vahr, Foreign Affairs Ministry, Sabah Regional Office Director, Anwar Udzir. Other nations that have Consulate offices or Honorary representatives include China, Japan, Indonesia and Spain

Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal welcomed Norway Honorary Consul in Malaysia, Anders Moller to the group of Honorary Consuls in the State.

He hoped with the establishment of the consulate will offer a possibility for increased contact between Norway and Sabah and that even more Norwegians will come and explore the State.

“I know Moller has lived in Sabah for many years and will be able to give good and accurate assistance if needed by Norwegians and Norwegian businesses in Sabah. He will be an asset to the joint efforts by the State and Norway to increase our relations,” he said.