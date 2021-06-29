Watch Denmark in the quarter-final with DCCC and partners in Shanghai

After 17 years, Denmark has made it to the quarter-final again at UEFA EURO! This time, they will be playing against the Czech Republic.

Collaborating with the Consulate General of Denmark and CzechCham, the DCCC brings you another exciting evening of football, cheers, and good friends.

This exciting and crucial game will be screened at Abbey Road on 3 July. The game is at midnight, but come and join DCCC and partners from 8 pm onwards. There will be happy hour prices on Carlsberg all night long!

The event is free to all. Just scan the QR code here to let DCCC know that you’re coming.