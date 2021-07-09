DCCC East welcomes new members

The Danish Chamber of Commerce China welcomes through their recent newsletter CHIC Investment and Global Executive Business Association as new members

CHIC Investment

Founded in 2009 in China, Chic Group offers tailor-made solutions in the fields of mall management, business & brand development, trading services, project management, pursuing investment and internationalization opportunities. Chic Group, in Italy with offices in Milan and Rome, has been collaborating for years with government agencies and associations such as Italy China Foundation to support the growth of strategies Italian business, marketing, and operations in China.

Global Executive Business Association

Global Executive of Business Administration program (Global EBA) runs under Shanghai Jiaotong University Education Group. The Global EBA Program has over 300 participating international executives, CEOs, CFOs, and COOs as well as Managers and Directors of the world’s top 500 companies from over 30 different industry fields. The main subject of this program is “Doing Business in China”, with over 100 topics in a broad range of business fields.