Webinar “Clean Air Solutions for Data Center” by SweCham member Camfil

SweCham member Camfil is to host “Clean Air Solutions for Data Center” webinar on 30 August 2022 from 10 AM to 11 AM (ICT).

The SweCham team invites any interested participants to join the webinar and learn more about how air-filtration solutions can help to maintain clean air whilst providing a proper flow of data.

Henri Sun, Camfil APAC Business Development Manager (MCC) and Jayant Kaushal, VP Business Development (APAC) will be the speakers.

To note, the event’s ticket is free of charge.

For more information and registration, please visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/regi…/2579220507644571915

