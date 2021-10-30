Meet colleagues from the Thai-Swedish business community at SweCham Social Network Club

The Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce invites you to come and meet colleagues from the Thai-Swedish business community, new and old, on the Play Deck at the Oriental Residence Bangkok​ on Thursday, 4 November from 18:30 to 21:30.

Participants will enjoy drinks and excellent food sent up from the kitchen of Cafe Claire.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, 4 November 2021

Time: 18:30 – 21:30

Venue: The Play Deck, Oriental Residence Bangkok, Wireless Road (BTS Ploenchit)

Access: This event is open to members and non-members. 50 tickets are available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

This is a pay-as-you-go event. SweCham will not charge for entrance!

With the current restrictions on alcohol sales in place, the Play Deck will offer a variety of non-alcoholic drinks including 0% beers, mocktails, and other soft drinks.

**To ensure the best possible safety measures, we are only able to accept a limited number of pre-registered, fully-vaccinated participants. Please kindly show us a copy or a screenshot of COVID-19 vaccination certificate at the door.**

