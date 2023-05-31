Laos marks International Mountain Tourism Day

Laos hosted the celebration of the 5th International Mountain​ Tourism​ Day under the theme of “Enjoy​ the Wonder of Mountains, Share a Beautiful Life and Jointly Promote Tourism Revitalisation” on Monday, 29 May 2023 in Vientiane.

The event was attended by hundreds of tourism-related business operators and reporters from Laos, China and other countries.

Deputy​ Minister​ of Information, Culture and Tourism​ Mr. Ounthuang​ Khaophan said that, “I am confident that the beauty of the Lao lifestyle, as well as the country’s scenic splendor, including majestic mountain ranges, will attract more visitors from around the world.”

First held in 2019, International Mountain Tourism Day is a festival for mountain tourism enthusiasts and practitioners that contributes to environmental protection by organizing various activities.

This year, there was an exhibition of mountain tourism opportunities, handicrafts, and other Lao tourism products presented.

According to the Vientiane Times, Laos will host “Visit Laos Year 2024” next year which will serve to encourage tourists to explore countries’ natural beauty, particularly the wilder areas, an activity that is increasingly popular among travelers.

Source: https://www.vientianetimes.org.la/freeContent/FreeConten102_Vientiane_y23.php