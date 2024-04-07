General news / Philippines / Sweden

Swede killed by fire in the Philippines

- by Lærke Kobberup - Leave a Comment

A Swedish man was killed in a fire in Talisay city in the Philippines. The fire struck a two story residential building. Reportedly the fire affected seven individuals, one of these being the Swedish national.

The fire occurred last Thursday, 4 April 2024, and was reported at 7.03 pm. The fire was declared finished by 7.35 pm same evening. It is suspected that The Swedish man who died was trapped on the second floor when the fire broke out.

The Swede has been identified as Martin Ask, age 68 years old.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Source: The Freeman

