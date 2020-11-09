You’re invited: Free CIS virtual talk on 10 things to look for in a Chinese-English bilingual programme



Raising children to become fluent communicators in Chinese and English is definitely a challenge. Fortunately, with Canadian International School’s (CIS) outstanding Chinese-English bilingual programme, it is possible! The school will be hosting a virtual open morning with Huali Xiong, CIS Chinese Language and Bilingual School Principal, as she shares ten essential factors to consider when choosing an Chinese-English bilingual programme for your child.



Here are some of the key considerations Huali will be talking about during her presentation:

● Teachers:What experience and qualifications do they have?

● Delivery model: When and how often are the classes taught in each language? Are all subjects taught in both English and Chinese?

● Proven track record: How long has the programme been running for? How successful has the school been in educating students to become fluent communicators in both languages?

● Literacy and numeracy: how does the school develop literacy and numeracy skills?

After the session you will also have the opportunity to ask Huali questions you may have and hear directly from students enrolled in the programme.



About CIS’ Chinese-English programme:

CIS is one of the pioneers in bilingual education. Their Chinese-English bilingual programme – one of the first of its kind in Singapore – was launched in 2014. Over 790 students are currently enrolled in the programme from pre-kindergarten to grade 6. All classes are fully aligned with the IB PYP, with two qualified teachers per class – one native English speaker and the other a native Chinese speaker. And the results speak for themselves. Over the past three years, CIS’ students have outperformed all other students in Singapore in the Youth Chinese test (YCT).

CIS Chinese-English bilingual virtual open morning

When: 25 November 2020, 10 – 11 am (includes Q & A session).

Where: online. Links to the virtual information morning will be provided upon registration.

How much: Free!

RSVP: Click here to sign!